Nuggets, Onfido team up for private payment and identity solution

Nuggets is a B2B2C platform that combines blockchain technology, zero-knowledge cryptography, and biometric authentication to provide a decentralised self-sovereign identity and payments platform. It allows users to login, pay, and verify their identities without compromising their privacy. On the other hand, Onfido’s AI-powered ID verification service offers ID verification on mobile, iOS, and Android with liveness detection. After users take a selfie and a photo of their identity document, Onfido first checks that the government ID seems genuine, and then matches it to the user’s face.

As part of the agreement, Nuggets is using Onfido’s technology to verify users for its blockchain payment and identity solution, which combines zero-knowledge storage, encryption, privacy, security and trust within a decentralised immutable ledger.