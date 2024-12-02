Nuggets launches mobile app Alpha to enable iOS users purchase online

The UK-based company uses blockchain technology to enable consumers to make ecommerce payments, log in to services, and verify their identities without having to share or store their personal data with anyone, not even Nuggets. Already, the company has had thousands of applications from consumers wanting access to the Alpha, according to the official press release.

Nuggets is giving access to the Alpha in limited batches to users who joined a whitelist, to enable initial testing. Users will be able to download the Alpha, test the onboarding process, experiment with the login feature and offer feedback.

The company plans to release an Android Alpha in the coming weeks, and will be integrating the payment function within months.

In recent news, the company was selected to join the Access India Programme (AIP) aiming to help India move to cashless society. Moreover, in April 2018, the platform was selected by the UK government to lead two major trade visits to China.