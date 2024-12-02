Nuggets, Latpay to bring blockchain payments to global merchants

As part of the agreement, the integration of Nuggets’ technology with existing payment rails will allow merchants that use the Latpay platform to no longer have to access or store consumers’ personal data. It will also remove the need for usernames and passwords, and the need to store personal information with third parties.

For Latpay, the integration with Nuggets will involve connecting the payment gateway via merchant digital identity to avoid the need for usernames and passwords, which is possible via Nuggets’ blockchain solution.

In addition, Nuggets will continue to facilitate payments for Latpay, building upon their existing technology base.