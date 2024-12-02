Nuggets, Devery develop blockchain-based solutions for product authentication

The partnership enables the companies develop blockchain-based solutions to strengthen supply ecosystems. Moreover, the alliance covers joint networking, collaborative sharing of technological and business expertise, together with global marketing outreach.

Devery, a blockchain verification and provenance company, uses the immutable ledger to verify physical product authenticity. Thus, it allows ecommerce providers and other businesses to secure their supply chains and create transparency for customers.

This partnership agreement follows a string of announcements in recent months for Nuggets who recently inked agreements with Storiqa, a marketplace for buying and selling goods with cryptocurrencies, Credits, the blockchain platform for fast and scalable dApps and QFPay, the Chinese payment provider used by WeChat and Alipay.

