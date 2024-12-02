Nuggets, Credits to streamline ecommerce experience for customers, businesses

The two blockchain companies have signed a global partnership that will involve Nuggets exploring how it can use Credit’s low fee, high volume and fast blockchain, while Credits will look at integrating Nuggets’ ID and payment features.

The company has also made a string of other partnership, including agreements with Storiqa, a marketplace for buying and selling goods with cryptocurrencies, and QFPay, a Chinese payment provider used by WeChat and Alipay.

Recently in 2018, Nuggets has received the backing of the UK Department for International Trade, The Mayor of London and The City of London, and was selected for the Access India Programme.