NuData Security new solution leverages EMV 3-D Secure authentication protocol

The NuData solution uses layers of security including passive biometrics and behavioral intelligence to build a digital user profile. This intelligence lets merchants select a frictionless checkout experience for trusted users or use additional security such as fingerprint or facial recognition only when additional verification is needed.

With NuData’s solution leveraging EMV 3DS, merchants can:

Provide intelligence to issuers to enhance decision-making, increase approvals and reduce false declines.

Maintain control over the consumer experience.

Detect fraudulent transactions up-front, preventing future fraud.

Decide how to process a transaction based on the risk intelligence provided.

Create and customize rules to cut down on manual reviews.

This solution offers merchants more control over the consumer’s secure checkout experience in a single, package. NuData’s solution is payment brand agnostic, available globally and integrates with other authentication solutions including Mastercard Identity Check.

NuData Security, a Mastercard company, is a vendor known in the cybersecurity space as specializrd in the field of passive behavioral biometrics. NuData helps businesses verify users based on their online interactions by analyzing over 350 billion events annually. This allows clients to verify users before a critical decision, stop automation, reduce customer insult, and investigate bad actors.