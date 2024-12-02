Nucleus365 offers new bulk uploads feature for merchants

By embedding the bulk uploads feature into its existing platform, Nucleus365 is enabling its customers to benefit from instant deployment, without the need for costly and disruptive changes (or additional tools such as payroll services). The new feature will mean customers can process large-scale internal and external payments with backend analytics and customer support available 24/7.











Augmenting operations for merchants

This new feature will save merchants time and money by removing costly manual processes and replacing them with automated ones, which allows for speedier reconciliation. By simplifying the payment process with features like bulk uploads, Nucleus365 is also meeting merchants' payment requirements - particularly those rapidly expanding across the globe with an increasing number of banking partners to account for.

Company officials stated that they are always looking for improvements in the way payments are made - if they can simplify them, then they can save merchants time and money. Their bulk uploads feature does exactly that while enabling merchants to expand globally in a speedier, more efficient way.





What does Nucleus365 do?

Founded in 2022, Nucleus365 offers a unified platform for payment processing, back-office treasury functions, and reconciliation purposes. Covering banking and acquiring, Nucleus365 is integrated with a wide range of banking providers and payment processors around the world.