Nucleus365 launches Rapid Transfer





Following this announcement, merchants that use Rapid Transfer will have the possibility to avoid the complex fees associated with any kind of card interchange taxes. The customers will be able to pay traders and merchants instantly while using their online banking information and details, providing same-day settlements of funds.

Through using Rapid Transfer, the merchants benefit from increased conversions of transactions and an improved customer experience. At the moment, Nucleus365’s Rapid Transfer service is supported by 95% of the banks and financial institutions from the supported countries in Europe.





Nucleus365’s services and solutions

Nucleus365 is a payment institution that offers a unified platform for its clients and merchants, including services such as payment processing, reconciliation purposes covering banking and acquiring areas, as well as a back-office treasury set of functions.

The centralised platform or global payments is called FX and it was launched in 2022. Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Nucleus365 can also support IBANs in over 60 currencies using SEPA, Swift, and Faster Payments.

The platform also gives merchants the possibility to access the needed data to monitor customer behaviour. Traders have the ability to generate multiple daily reports and analytics, offering total visibility of all payment methods, settlements, fees, withdrawal data, and success rates in real-time.

The service offers traders the necessary tools to properly understand their customer base, as well as their needs, demands, and preferences. Nucleus365 offers total visibility across the payment process, ensuring that traders can monitor customer behaviour in all the markets or financial institutions they are operating in. The whole process of the payment flow is controlled by this service, Nucleus365 being developed to process, collect, and settle payments within the platform.

The company also provides FX solutions, such as deliverable FX, the possibility of reducing FX exposure when the customer is paying suppliers or receiving payments and making transfers in multiple currencies around the world. They can also benefit from other solutions as well, such as paying invoices and suppliers globally or monitoring their development in real-time.

Merchants can connect directly to their customers around the world and offer them the possibility to make payments in their preferred way, with their payment method of choice, while being secure and efficient.

Furthermore, Nucleus365 focuses on connecting the transfers and payments of the customer with the aggregated settlements from their banks, reducing cross-border payment friction and risks. The processes also aim to detect and eliminate any kind of online threads, such as online fraud.