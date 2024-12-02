Nubank Ultravioleta introduces NuViagens platform

This platform enables users to purchase air tickets and book hotels directly through the Nubank app, aiming to offer competitive prices and flexible payment options. According to Nubank, NuViagens includes a price guarantee feature. Specifically, if a customer finds a lower price for a flight or hotel within 24 hours of purchase, Nubank will refund the difference. The platform also monitors flight prices and suggests the best time to buy tickets. Customers who follow these recommendations can receive up to BRL 500 (USD 96) in reimbursement if the flight price drops within 30 days of purchase.

The platform allows customers to make purchases in up to eight interest-free instalments via NuPay, which is a payment method exclusive to Nubank. Additionally, users can earn 1% cashback on purchases, with the cashback amount growing at a rate of 200% of the CDI, and the service includes 24-hour travel support through the app’s chat or phone.

NuViagens is a result of a partnership with Hopper Technology Solutions and will be rolled out to users over the next few months. It will be accessible in the Nubank Ultravioleta app under the 'Ultravioleta Benefits' and the 'Travel and Leisure' sections.

Other developments from Nubank Ultravioleta

In a related development, Nubank Ultravioleta also launched the Global Account, in collaboration with Wise Platform. This account allows customers to convert balances from reais to dollars and euros within the Nubank app, providing an exchange rate of 0.8% and a reduced IOF of 1.1%. It's also worth noting that the account has no maintenance fees.

The debit card linked with the Global Account extends coverage across over 200 countries and territories. Ultravioleta customers are exempt from fees for card issuance, as well as the opening and maintenance of their Global Account. Additionally, for those who prefer to carry cash during travels, the Global Account offers two complimentary foreign currency withdrawals per month from ATMs worldwide, at commercial rates, with no withdrawal amount restrictions.

Global Account users can also benefit from free internet abroad through Nubank’s eSIM offering, developed in partnership with Gigs. This service provides 10 GB of data across 40 countries for 30 days, renewing annually.