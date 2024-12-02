



The new feature integrates NFC technology into the app to augment in-person payments. This solution provides customers with additional ways to utilise Pix, eliminating the need to scan QR codes. To use it, customers must have a Pix key registered with Nubank.











The feature will be gradually rolled out to individual customers using Android systems. With Nubank’s tap-to-pay Pix, users can make payments at any enabled point-of-sale (POS) terminal, choosing to pay with either their available account balance or credit, in up to 12 instalments. The payments screen appears automatically, and confirmation is carried out via biometrics or a four-digit password, ensuring transaction security.

Nubank’s tap-to-pay Pix optimises the high security standards already implemented in Pix and throughout the Nubank ecosystem, including customisable “Street Mode” limits and transactional limits within the Pix Area.

To make a tap-to-pay using Nubank, users need to:

Check if their Android phone has NFC technology enabled;

Open the Nubank app or the Tap-to-Pay Pix shortcut;

Select the payment method, whether it is the account balance or the credit card limit;

If desired, users can choose to pay in instalments, selecting the number they want and viewing the total purchase amount, including interest rates and IOF tax, if applicable;

Confirm the transaction after using a password or biometrics to finalise the payments.





More features with Pix

Tap-to-pay Pix option joins other features offered by Nubank. Within the app, customers can already use Pix audio or messaging, which utilises AI to accelerate processing, resulting in savings of up to 60% in transaction time.

The solution includes fraud prevention technology and requires the user to enter a four-digit security PIN.





Latest news from Nubank

In April 2025, Nubank made several announcements regarding its offerings, launching new solutions to further strengthen its market position. For example, Nubank launched Recomeço, a campaign aimed at supporting Brazilian customers in renegotiating their overdue payments.

Additionally, a few days before this, Nubank launched NuScore, a credit rating tool for Nu customers, to provide greater transparency on the factors that comprise a credit profile. Moreover, the tool aimed to provide recommendations on how customers can improve their financial health by improving their credit scores over time.