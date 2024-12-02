Nubank rolls out automated Pix tool with optional alerts

The tool, titled Automated Pix was designed for use with recurring services such as utilities, school fees, gym memberships, and digital subscriptions.

The release includes an additional feature called Search Upcoming Bills, which offers customers the option to receive monthly notifications before each payment is processed. Through this, users can either approve payments manually with a single tap or opt into full automation.

According to representatives from Nubank, the two-tier system is intended to give users better control over recurring expenses. The Search Upcoming Bills function will gradually roll out over the coming week. Customers using this mode receive alerts that allow them to either authorise or decline payments individually, preserving a measure of oversight without sacrificing convenience.

Security and management features

The automated payment setup relies on Pix, Brazil’s central bank-backed instant payment system. Users initiate setup by scanning a QR code or entering a Pix key from the billing entity within the Nubank app. If the payment is compatible with automation, the system will prompt users with two options: to authorise automatic monthly charges, or to activate alerts requiring approval each month.

Security measures for Automated Pix are consistent with those used in Nubank’s broader Pix offerings. These include PIN confirmation for approved transactions, real-time alerts for suspicious activity, ‘Street Mode’ limitations for unsecured environments, customisable daily Pix limits, and a list of approved contacts.

Customers retain full control over their preferences through the Payment Assistant section in the Nubank app, where they can pause, cancel, or amend existing authorisations at any time.