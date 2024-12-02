The capability will gradually be made available to customers, allowing the sharing of bank payment slips, also known as boletos, with friends, family, and other people.











Sharing boletos through the Nubank app

Boleto is an official payment method in Brazil, regulated by the Central Bank of Brazil. To complete a transaction, customers receive a voucher stating the amount to pay for services or goods. Customers then pay the boleto before its expiration date in one of several different methods, including at authorised agencies or banks, ATMs, or online bank portals. Users will receive payment confirmation after one business day, and funds will be available for payout two business days after payment confirmation.

Clients using the Nubank app can share a boleto through the payment assistant integrated into their digital account by selecting the “share boletos” option in the settings. Then they can choose the desired boleto and the contact to send it to. The recipient will receive an instant notification and can review the details before accepting the invitation to access the expense. Joint payments can be made using the shared balance or the account balance of each individual.

Nubank’s mission is to improve and simplify its customer’s experience by making financial management easier and more accessible. Shared boleto is a representation of this commitment, offering a practical and efficient solution to support customers in their daily tasks.

In 2022, Nubank offered an additional limit to pay boletos on credit cards, allowing he payment of boletos without compromising the card’s regular limit. Research conducted by Nubank shows that one of the most relevant reasons for customers to pay boletos on their credit card is to centralise spending on the invoice, as a form of financial organisation.