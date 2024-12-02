Nuance Communications reveals biometric security, authentication solution

Nuance Gatekeeper is a fully scalable cloud service that allows companies to confirm customer identity. The solution also aims to identify scammers by analysing specific individual features in voice, text, and digital channels.

Among the product updates, one can encounter a native cloud platform for fast cloud and on-premise deployment, the integration of the Nuance Lightning Engine, an AI-powered voice biometrics engine that authenticates a customer in half a second of audio, and the integration of Nuance ConversationPrint (an AI-enabled feature that can detect fraud when the scammer’s type or voice model does not match the one of the real customer).

Another update is behavioural biometrics, which help create a model based on the customer’s behaviour pattern. This means that when a scammer interferes, Gatekeeper immediately reports the activity as suspicious.