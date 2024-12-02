Nu Mexico, Felix Pago launch new functionality





The newly added feature intends to simplify the process of sending money between the US and Mexico and improve the cross-border money transfer environment by using technology to provide a fast, secure, and efficient experience for customers.











Nu Mexico’s cross-border payment functionality

The company intends to make the process of receiving money from the US more convenient for people residing in Mexico. To begin the process, customers need to generate a money request link in the Nu app, which comes preloaded with the essential details about the recipient’s savings account product in the country. Afterward, the individual needs to share the link with the sender through WhatsApp, with the latter directly interacting with the Felix chatbot within the messaging and video calling app. This eliminates the need for downloading additional apps. Felix Pago then sends the money from the US to Mexico and, as soon as the sender completes the transaction, the amount instantly arrives in Mexican pesos through SPEI in Cuenta Nu, the company's savings account. Also, customers can generate annual returns of approximately 15% when saving their money in ‘Cajitas’.



As per the information detailed in the press release, the first transaction is free of charge, while, after that, the sender needs to pay USD 2.99 per transaction to Felix Pago, regardless of the transferred amount. The collaboration between Nu and Felix Pago solidifies the two companies’ commitment to offering a convenient and reliable financial experience for customers. According to Nu Mexico’s officials, providing the functionality to receive money in the Nu Account from the US supports the company’s objective of financially enabling people in Mexico, as well as allows it to continue and sustain its expansion. Representatives from Felix Pago underlined that the alliance with Nu Mexico highlights their company’s commitment to its customers, Latinos in the US, and their families in Mexico, while also encouraging the use of digital channels to conduct cross-border transactions instead of cash.





Nu Mexico’s development strategy