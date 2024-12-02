NTT DOCOMO launches m-commerce unit DOCOMO Digital

DOCOMO Digital is the European based operation unit of NTT DOCOMO and a mobile commerce ecosystem-enabling platformer which aims to encourage financial inclusion for citizens worldwide by bringing together mobile network operators, digital and real-world merchants, financial services providers, regulators and other parties.

DOCOMO Digital has created the tools and infrastructure to provide seamless mobile commerce solutions for ecosystem participants across the world. The company actively addresses regulatory and commercial issues between parties and operates a global banking-grade technical platform on which mobile commerce ecosystems can be securely built and managed.

Using the expertise from parent company NTT DOCOMO as well as from the acquisition of international mobile commerce providers and specialists, including net mobile AG and Buongiorno SpA, DOCOMO Digital has created a comprehensive suite of products and services.

The company supports stakeholders by building and operating digital media platforms, mobile payment services, such as direct carrier billing and mobile wallet, as well as offering technical support, mobile commerce consultancy and financial services through banking and e-money licenses.

A number of global commerce partnerships have already begun, including projects with major mobile network operators, retailers, content providers and social network platforms.