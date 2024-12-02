NTT DATA, PTV to deliver mobile ticketing using Google Pay

Passengers will be able to use Google Pay on their compatible Android phones to pay for and travel on public transportation using Mobile myki. Mobile myki allows passengers to fund their account and check balance information when traveling by train, tram or bus.

The ticketing system uses NFC to integrate with existing ticketing barriers and card readers, allowing passengers to use their mobile phone to board and pay. In addition, mobile myki allows PTV to deliver new technology without requiring the replacement of legacy systems.

NTT DATA has delivered myki for PTV since 2005. The Mobile myki open architecture design facilitates new feature integration and enables the transition to accommodate mobile payments. The system design also provides PTV the ability to select, integrate, and implement new devices, vendors and pluggable interfaces available.