nTrust members to use Globe GCash to upload money into their nTrust Cloud

GCash is a virtual wallet offered by Globe Telcom, a Philippine-based telecom company with approximately 35 million subscribers.

nTrust enables money transfers, bills payments, uploads and withdrawals around the world. Members who select to upload funds via GCash will be redirected to Dragonpay where they enter their 11-digit Globe mobile number to have funds appear in their nTrust Cloud. There is no fee charged by nTrust for members choosing to upload funds using this method.

nTrust is a global peer-to-peer money transfer platform. nTrust users can upload funds into their personal Vault directly from their bank accounts, credit or debit cards or other funding methods depending on jurisdiction. Once a Vault is loaded, nTrust users can exchange funds to other currencies, pay bills or online merchants, load an nTrust prepaid MasterCard or send money to other nTrust users around the world.

In June 2013, nTrust has joined forces with voucher-based prepaid payment services provider Ukash to supply consumers with new ways to store, spend and send money online.