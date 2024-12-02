nsKnox raises USD 15 million to protect corporate payments

The funding was led by Viola Ventures and M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, with the participation of Discount Capital, the investment arm of Israel Discount Bank, and previous seed investors. The funding will enable nsKnox to expand its global customer base and to further develop its corporate payment protection platform – helping to ensure verified business transactions, mitigate reputational risk and prevent corporate losses.

nsKnox’s real-time corporate payment protection platform helps defend organizations against cyber-fraud, internal fraud, social engineering and data manipulation attempts, throughout the journey of the payment. The platform is based on nsKnox’s Cooperative Cyber Security (CCS), a new paradigm combining the strength of multiple cybersecurity systems from several organizations to secure both outbound and inbound payments from fraud.

Founded in 2016, nsKnox is a fintech-security (FinSec) company based in Boston, MA and in Tel Aviv, Israel.