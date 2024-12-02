NS8 raises USD 26 mln to further combat ecommerce fraud

Edison Partners, Sorenson Ventures, and Lytical Ventures led the round, with participation from TDF Ventures, Hanna Ventures, and others.

The company intends to use the funds to continue to grow in multiple areas including product innovation, channel development and sales acceleration.

NS8 Protect, which incorporates behavioural analytics, real-time user scoring, and global monitoring into a single solution, is available to ecommerce stores through app installations on major ecommerce platforms, including Shopify, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, PrestaShop, and thirty bees.

Through direct API integrations, NS8’s extensible technology can also be implemented by enterprise businesses, including everything from large-scale ecommerce sites and platforms to payment service providers.