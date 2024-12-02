NRSP Bank to issue UnionPay EMV debit cards for customers in Pakistan

As part of the alliance, NRSP Bank agreed to convert its issued magstripe debit cards into UnionPay chip cards. The bank will also issue new cards on a large scale.

The new EMV debit cards will come with security features and discounts at certain retailers and outlets. To date, UnionPay issued more than 6.8 million cards in Pakistan. In addition, the company has broad acceptability at domestic POS merchants and ATMs.

Under the collaboration, NRSP Microfinance Bank is also set to promote UnionPay card products in the future.