NR Capital launches trade financing platform for bulk commodities

The team at NR has created a holistic technology platform on par with a banking operation in order to support asset verification/control, KYC, AML, and the growing host of transaction reporting requirements necessary for trade finance deals to go through. NR officials say that the technology component is critical to helping them scale and also for maintaining transaction security.

When the NR sets up a transaction, they take physical control of the commodities as collateral. The process creates operational efficiencies while also ensuring that financing is repaid. NR Capital doesnt do balance sheet lending or credit facilities, which limits risk.

In addition to its own solution, NR Capital is working with Bolero, another trade finance platform that works with enterprises of all sizes. Bolero recently created an electronic bill of lading solution and NR Capital is the first fund to make use of the technology. Bills of lading are lists of everything included in a single shipment. Shippers, trade financiers, and commodities providers rely on the bill as a receipt for a given delivery.