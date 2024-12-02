NPP real time payments programme delayed in Australia

According to Banking Day, AMP Bank said that transaction customers would not be offered services linked to the National Payments Platform before 2020. The NPP system cranked up in February 2018 and as of June 2019 accounted for less than 7% of all direct entry payments, the batch-based system the NPP is ultimately intended to replace.

HSBC Australia also confirmed that its customers would have to wait until next year for NPP access. ME Bank and Bank of Queensland did not comment on the progress of their roll outs.