NPCI rolls out RuPay JCB global card

The cards can be used at RuPay card accepting points in India and JCB card accepting points outside India for both POS and ATM. State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank, City Union Bank, TJSB Bank, and more banks will issue RuPay JCB global cards.

NPCI and JCBI jointly offer a cashback program where the card members can get cashback of 15% for POS transactions outside India and additional 15% (total 30%) in selected destinations for Indian travellers: Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE. Moreover, JCB provides international services such as in-city card member lounges, called JCB Plaza Lounge, in the US, France, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore.