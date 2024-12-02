NPCI International partners with Paymentwall

In essence, the collaboration aims to introduce the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a payment option for ecommerce merchants based in the United States and the United Kingdom, marking the first time UPI will be available in these markets.

According to the official press release, the strategic alliance between NIPL and Paymentwall represents an important move into foreign markets for NIPL while integrating India's UPI system into Paymentwall's Alternative Payment Method (APM) offerings worldwide. Additionally, Paymentwall will cooperate with NIPL to expand UPI's coverage in other key global markets.

Through this partnership, Indian consumers gain the ability to conduct cross-border ecommerce transactions through UPI, eliminating the need for internationally enabled credit cards. It also empowers global payment service providers (PSPs), banks, payment gateways, and enterprises to expand their reach, providing international ecommerce merchants access to the Indian consumer base.

Consumers will be able to make seamless cross-border ecommerce purchases in Indian Rupees using their preferred payment methods. The partnership aims to pave the way for Indian consumers to transact with merchants through mobile applications and websites, leveraging BHIM and other UPI apps.

Officials from NIPL talked about their partnership with Paymentwall and described it as a step forward in NIPL's mission to promote UPI interoperability on a global scale. According to them, establishing UPI ecommerce acceptance in the US and UK markets will not only benefit merchants but also support Indian consumers and allow them to benefit from seamless cross-border ecommerce transactions.

More information about these companies and services

Launched in 2016, UPI is a widely used instant payment system in India, processing 75% of all digital payments within the country according to the official press release. Moreover, UPI handles 346 million active users, supports 484 members, and facilitates integration with more than 120 third-party applications according to the same source.

NIPL, established in 2020, operates as the international arm of NPCI and is dedicated to deploying NPCI's Real-Time Payment System (UPI) and Card Scheme (RuPay) beyond India. NIPL's expertise enables it to assist other countries in developing real-time payment systems and domestic card schemes, thereby enhancing global payment capabilities through technology and innovation.

Paymentwall is a global payment platform offering more than 150 payment methods, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, prepaid cards, and mobile carrier billing. It provides various payment services, including risk management, dispute resolution, customisable payment flows, settlement services, reporting, and analytical tools.