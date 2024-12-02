NPCI completes system integration with RuPay for online payments services

NPCI has informed that cardholders can now purchase rail, road and air tickets by logging into the websites of travel companies or buy goods and services from online stores, indiatimes.com reports. Multiple levels of integration with the bank servers are required for enabling transactions like ATM usage, usage at point of sale terminals and ecommerce through the cards.

The RuPay cards, launched by the RBI-promoted NPCI, are alternative to foreign cards like Visa and MasterCard and have been launched to facilitate transactions. There are 140 million RuPay cards in use at present. The state-run lenders are the most active in issuing these indigenous cards.

For using the RuPay card for ecommerce transactions, a one-time user registration will have to be done at the time of the first transaction after which there would be the standard two-factor authentication process. Over 30,000 online merchants in the country now accept RuPay cards, which includes Flipkart, IRCTC, Jet airwaysBSE, Snapdeal, LIC, Bookmyshow and Homeshop18.