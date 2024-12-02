NowPurchase launches service to ease procurement

The service combines a procurement platform with a dedicated account manager so that procurement executives can outsource regular purchases. It includes benefits such as a free purchase management software, a dedicated purchase manager, customised quotes, and flexible payment options.

NowPaaS recently opened offices in Jharkhand, Odisha and the NCR. The company plans to expand the platform to over 500 manufacturers in the next 18 months and open offices in Maharashtra and Karnataka. It aims to deepen the technology platform for its suppliers so that they can seamlessly become part of the NowPurchase ecosystem.

NowPaaS is useful in handling enquiries, quotations, delivery and payments, along with managing indents and negotiating long-term contracts. The system enables streamlined workflow management, and keeps the purchaser updated through emails and text messages. Over 100 manufacturers/procurers have signed up for the service, according to the company.