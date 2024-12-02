NovoPayment streamlines digital payments in LATAM with Visa Direct and Token Services

The measure currently provides issuers, acquirers and merchants improved time-to-market in the adoption of key Visa solutions via APIs.

As a Visa Ready fintech partner and certified Visa Direct and Visa Token Service provider, NovoPayment extends Visa’s capabilities into emerging payments use cases such as digital account origination, wallets, and instant and proximity payments via easily consumable APIs.

These developments are part of Visa and NovoPayment’s agreement to accelerate the adoption of digital payment solutions and create new commerce experiences in LATAM and the Caribbean region.