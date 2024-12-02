NovoPayment rolls out bot enablement services for Messenger

According to the company, its new bot capabilities will allow clients’ end users to perform automated functions, such as opening accounts, checking balances and transaction histories, making peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, watching tutorial videos and having common help questions answered within Messenger.

More than that, organizations working with NovoPayment will now be able to offer a new set of transactional and service experiences to their customers all while ensuring privacy, security, and compliance, claims the company.