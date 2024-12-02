NovoPayment partners with Mastercard

Specifically, NovoPayment has announced its attainment of Mastercard certification for the processing of Mastercard transactions in Mexico. This certification, obtained through the Mastercard Network Enablement Partner (NEP) program, signifies NovoPayment's ability to switch and process Mastercard transactions within the country.

The NEP program, an initiative by Mastercard, allows Service Providers to accelerate product innovation, reduce time to market, and enhance operational efficiency for their clients. By establishing a direct partnership with Mastercard, Service Providers gain opportunities to collaborate on initiatives aimed at driving value, innovation, and seamless experiences within the payment ecosystem.

NovoPayment's certification in Mexico adds to its existing certifications in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela as card issuer processors. In the company press release, officials from NovoPayment highlighted the company's extensive experience in the Latin American market, emphasising their commitment to meeting clients' needs and offering flexibility in payment solutions.

The direct access to Mastercard provided by the NEP programme enables NovoPayment to expedite its product testing processes, ensuring alignment with Mastercard standards and enhancing speed to market.

More information about NovoPayment and Mastercard

NovoPayment specialises in Banking as a Service (BaaS) platforms, facilitating digital financial and transactional services across various use cases. Leveraging bank-grade solutions, APIs, and flexible delivery models, NovoPayment assists banks, financial institutions, merchants, networks, and other financial service providers in leveraging existing systems to create new deposits, transaction streams, and customer experiences.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry that is committed to connecting and powering an inclusive, digital economy around the world. Through secure data and networks, partnerships, and innovative solutions, Mastercard aims to make transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible.

This year so far, Mastercard has entered into multiple notable partnerships with entities such as Last Mile Solutions and Emirates NBD-Egypt.

In February 2024, Mastercard announced a collaboration with Europe-based Last Mile Solutions, aiming to improve payment standards in the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging industry. Through this partnership, Mastercard and Last Mile Solutions aimed to improve the user payment experience at charging stations.

In the same month, Mastercard announced a partnership with Emirates NBD-Egypt, aiming to improve the payment industry and the digital banking experience in Egypt.

Through this partnership, Mastercard aimed to provide constant support to Emirates NBD’s digital transformation journey, following global best practices. The collaboration intended to leverage Mastercard’s knowledge and capabilities to offer Emirates NBD’s customers secure and simplified digital transactions.