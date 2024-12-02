Novo Dia Group becomes an EBT Third-Party Processor

NDG will be able to offer Mobile Market+ solutions, available on smartphones and tablets, to merchants, state agencies, and other groups that purchase or facilitate the use of EBT equipment.

The company will bring its Mobile Market+ Register, a tablet-based cash register solution, nationwide to small- and medium-sized SNAP and WIC-authorised grocery and convenience stores that process EBT. Processors will be able to equip their POS terminal with a solution that will support industry advancements and upcoming regulatory requirements.

NDG has been offering its Mobile Market+ products to farmers’ markets and mobile businesses that accept EBT payments for almost a decade, which is used merchants across the US. Mobile Market+ can be customised to merchant’s specific needs, including the ability to accept credit, debit, SNAP and WIC cards with no hardware add-ons.