Novibet Wagers, Jumio team up for customer onboarding and eKYC solutions

As per the partnership, Novibet is enabled to onboard new players using Jumio’s ID and Document Verification solutions, while speeding up eKYC checks and reducing manual reviews. Novibet aims to prevent underage gambling, and is leveraging Jumio to meet strict online age and identity verification mandates, recently implemented by the UK Gambling Commission.

With Jumio’s help, Novibet is able to provide its customers with an onboarding experience delivered in seconds, while safeguarding the company’s interests. Jumio’s solutions allow Novibet to determine if ID documents are valid and belong to the appropriate users. They also enablethe company to establish proof of address with ease, reducing operational costs associated with manual data extraction.