Noventis, Nexus team up to bring virtual card payments to real estate

The pair will work together to offer virtual credit card payments for real estate suppliers. Under the arrangement, Noventis will use its processing platform to automate manual payments.

The platform converts checks into virtual credit card payments and delivers them to the company’s payment network of national and regional suppliers within hours.

This will bring electronic payments to suppliers who cannot accept conventional virtual credit card payments.

Nexus offers procure-to-pay software to real estate companies for the management of the accounts payable process. The platform will automate manual AP tasks and offer complete visibility into suppliers, budgets and spend.