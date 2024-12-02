Noventis, Comdata expand use of virtual credit cards in B2B payments

Additionally, the partnership gives Comdata a new distribution channel to increase spend volume on its virtual credit card platform. Noventis will now be able to deliver payments via virtual credit cards issued by Comdata to its network of suppliers. In turn, Comdata will begin using Noventis processing technology to automate payments to telecom suppliers who are not equipped to accept standard virtual credit card payments.

Noventis is helping partners modernize bill and invoice payment by eliminating paper checks and expanding their reach of electronic endpoints.

Comdata is a provider of B2B payment and financial technology. By combining its capabilities in technology development, credit card issuing, transaction processing and network ownership, the company helps clients build electronic payment programs that positively impact their bottom line and the way they operate their businesses.