NovelASPect, Webgility team up for ecommerce solution

The agreement will integrate Webgility’s eCC Desktop software with NovelAspect’s cloud hosted QuickBooks, giving businesses an ecommerce accounting solution.

When eCC Desktop is hosted with NovelASPect, ecommerce retailers have the possibility of managing their business and accounting in the cloud. Now ecommerce retailers can access eCC Desktop and QuickBooks PC editions to automate their accounting.

With eCC Desktop, orders are posted automatically to QuickBooks and inventory is synced across multiple channels. Furthermore, eCC Desktop integrates with major shipping carriers (FedEx, UPS and USPS), so ecommerce retailers can also process shipping and print shipping labels directly within the software.

NovelASPect provides businesses and accounting companies remote access to QuickBooks and other applications while providing hosting options. Citrix Cloud Hosting allows users to work from anywhere in the world and access their files from any device with an Internet connection.

Webgility helps ecommerce companies focus on growing their business by automating operational tasks like accounting, shipping and inventory management. Webgility provides PC and web-based software to thousands of businesses using all versions of QuickBooks (Online, Pro, Premier, Point of Sale, and Enterprise).