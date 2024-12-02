Novatti rolls out bill payment service

The new bill payment service, chinapayments.com, is a financial technology (fintech) platform that enables consumers to pay bills via Australia’s BPAY system, using funds from their Alipay wallet.

The service will be delivered directly to Australian’s local Chinese community, enabling Chinese residents, migrants, students and tourists to pay their bills with Alipay. The launch extends the company’s existing range of Chinese payments services that will be made available to more customers.

The number of Chinese-born residents in Australia has reached 509,555, China being the most common country of birth for more than one million new migrants who have come to Australia since 2011, according to latest census data. In March 2017, 30% of the 480,092 international students enrolled in Australia were from China.