Novatti Group, FINTQ plan to provide financial platforms for partners from Africa, the Middle East

FINTQ provides digital platforms, products and services for financial and non-financial institutions across underserved, unserved and banked customers. These cover digital lending, disbursements, micro-savings, micro-insurance, NFC contactless and online payments, and anti-fraud and card control solution.

FINTQ’s products include Lendr, a multi-channel, telco-agnostic consumer loans marketplace, and LockByMobile, a mobile-based anti-fraud and card control solution app for all payment cards.

Novatti and FINTQ are exploring ways to improve financial inclusion in emerging markets by leveraging digital and mobile technologies. According to the World Bank, in 2014, 86% of adults in the Middle East are unbanked, the highest rate in the world. This was followed closely by Sub-Saharan Africa with 66%.