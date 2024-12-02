Norwegian operators select Amdocs Mobile Financial Services solution

With this solution, Strex will be able to provide end users a mobile wallet service with funding and payment options. The Amdocs solution will consolidate the operators’ multiple SMS (Short Message Service) -based payment systems into one, enabling Strex to provide their users a mobile wallet with which they can pay for any digital or physical good or service, send money to friends and family and pay bills using either SMS, Web, USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) or via a mobile app. Strex users can load their mobile wallet from their bank account, credit card or debit card, or use their carrier bill for mobile purchases.

The solution will be deployed on a public cloud by the Amdocs Mobile Financial Services Center of Excellence, which will also manage Strex’s daily operations under a multi-year managed services engagement.

Amdocs is a US provider of customer experience solutions. Amdocs provides business and operational support systems as well as service delivery platforms for service providers and consumers. The company serves customers in over 80 countries worldwide.

