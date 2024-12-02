Norways DNB calls for fintech startups

The programme offers startups a chance to get a USD 115,000 – USD 345,000 investment. This is the third outing of the accelerator and the three-month programme offers access to StartupLab’s network and DNB’s resources. Note that in return for investment they want a “targeted ownership” of around 10%.

Companies will get desks at StartupLab, a weekly follow-up from a dedicated member on the team, and weekly lunches for all accelerator companies, where they invite entrepreneurs and investors to share insights and knowledge. DNB says they will also get potential access to millions of customers. In addition, there is free consultation with legal experts, accountants and patent lawyers; and credits from Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and Stripe.

The DNB NXT Accelerator mentions areas of interest such as big data, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, blockchain, banking and payment services.