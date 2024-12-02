Norways DNB bank launches new version of mobile banking app

The new multi-feature in the app is built on Nordic API Gateway’s account information service (AIS). The app will allow users, irrespective of whether they are DNB customers or not, access all personal and business accounts from across Norway.

Last year, DNB and Danske Bank became co-owners of Nordic API Gateway. Together, the businesses are building the PSD2 infrastructure across the Nordics. Nordic APIGateway was developed to standardise the format of financial data and payments. Clients of Nordic APIGateway include various banks, several startups, retails and ERP providers across Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

DNB offers a range of financial services, including loans, savings, advisory services, insurance and pension products for retail and corporate customers.