Norway: Stokke partners Computop

Via the agreement, Stokke’s existing Demandware Commerce platform will deliver Computop’s Paygate 6.0 platform. This integration will result in compliant processing of domestic and international ecommerce payment transactions to customers.

Computop’s Paygate platform provides multichannel service providers and retailers with payment solutions and fraud prevention for international markets. It gives retailers access to over 60 payment methods including local and international payment options for ecommerce and mobile payment.

Ecommerce solutions like Demandware, hybris or Magento, support Computop Paygate as a payment service solution for global payment processing.

The version of Computop’s multichannel global payment platform gives new merchants new features for powering their ecommerce businesses, and is SEPA-enabled for the upcoming pan-European payment harmonization initiative. This brings a single payment gateway for transactions between Stokke and its customers, as well as providing access to payment solution for customers in their local market.

Stokke is expanding globally and plans to include more payment solutions through its Computop/Demandware platforms. By acting globally, it will continue to adapt local payment needs for customers to make ecommerce accessible all over the world.

The Norwegian company distributes worldwide through selected retailers represented in 50 countries.