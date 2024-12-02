Norway selects Gemalto for mobile NFC payment commercial rollout

Telenor is Norway-based mobile operator with three million subscribers in the country and some 180 million worldwide. DNB and SpareBank 1 are financial services providers in the country. Four more banks are already planning to join the Valyou community, enabling users to make payments at fast food restaurants, convenience stores and gas stations with a touch of their smartphone on an NFC-ready terminal.

Gemalto`s hub platform for Valyou is a business service hosted in Gemalto`s certified data centers, ensuring banking-grade security for NFC payments. Moreover, it provides banks, mobile and transport operators and all digital service providers a single connection in order to deploy their mobile services.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, e-healthcare and e-government efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

