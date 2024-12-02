Norway requires public-sector suppliers to demand e-invoices

The goal is to increase the speed and extent of digitalization in Norway, as well as save money by streamlining invoice processes. In 2018, more than 90 million e-invoices went through the Norwegian part of the EUs PEPPOL network for the exchange of electronic documents. That figure was up from 58 million the previous year. With the new regulations, the Norwegian government expects the number of e-invoices to rise even further from last years 90 million.

PEPPOL, or Pan-European Public Procurement Online, is an infrastructure and technical specification that makes it possible for different systems and services to exchange data directly. So an invoice from a supplier will show up in the receivers data system, even if they originated in different systems.

The PEPPOL network uses a four-corner model, with the sender and receiver as two of the corners, and their respective access points as the other two. In addition, there are common address repositories and lookup services in the network, much like traditional DNS services inside the internet.