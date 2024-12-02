Norway: ecommerce yields EUR 10 bln in 2014

Moreover, Q4 2014 had the highest number of digital purchases (15.8 million), according to a recent research report from the Enterprise Federation of Norway and TNS Gallup Norway, ecommercenews.eu reports. However, Q1, 2014 was still the best in terms of sales.

In Q4, 2014, 71% of the purchases were goods while 24% represented services such as travel tickets. In terms of sales the numbers are closer to each other, with 49% and 46%. About 5% of sales is unspecified.

