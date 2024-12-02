NorthOne launches free invoice app

Free Invoice lets business owners create and send an invoice from their mobile phone in “less than two minutes”. The app is free, with no subscriptions, micro-transactions or requirements to use a specific accounting software. It allows users to track overdue payments and send payment reminders with one tap.

NorthOne offers other apps, such as Incorporate in Canada, Business Bank Account Hero and Startup Financial Health Checklist which its team has created for business owners.

These free tools are being released ahead of the NorthOne app, a digital business banking platform, which is slated to launch in late 2018.

In May 2018, the company raised USD 2 million in seed funding to build out its platform. The round was led by investors including angel investor Peter Graham, BetterCompany founder Tom Williams, and returning investor Ferst Capital Partners.

NorthOne was initially launched as Ferst Digital after Ferst Capital, which provided investment. It rebranded as NorthOne in autumn 2017.