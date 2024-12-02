NorthOne joins forces with Radius Bank for small business mobile banking

The companies said their collaboration has enabled the rollout of the NorthOne small business banking solution designed for startups and freelancers.

The banking platform is designed for mobile devices and API connectivity, with NorthOne noting that development partner, Treasury Prime, designed that API technology to streamline account opening and management.

Small businesses can sign up for a bank account, insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), in three minutes, and can customise the platform to add sub-accounts for payroll, large purchases and taxes. The tool comes with a debit card solution and read-only access for small businesses’ accountants, while also providing SMB owners and managers with real-time visibility into revenue and expenses.