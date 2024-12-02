North Shore Bank to use Video Teller ATMs

The technology, in place at North Shore Bank’s branch, allows for extended service hours – a 30% upgrade over former banking hours. APTRA Interactive Teller was developed by NCR, a provider in consumer transaction technologies. This ATM-based technology enables conversations between the consumer and a live remote teller, while also giving the teller remote control over the machine to conduct transactions.

North Shore Bank, headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., has assets of over USD 1.7 billion and 47 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin, and northern Illinois. Wisconsin branch locations are in metro Milwaukee, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, the Green Bay area, Burlington, Union Grove, Muskego, and Door County.