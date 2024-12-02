North Payments launches plugins for ecommerce platforms

The company also offered plugins for other popular platforms like Woocomerce and Wordpress, allowing for integration of North Payments payment solutions to merchants.

Magento and Wordpress are hosted ecommerce solutions, a type of shopping cart software, developed for ecommerce retailers to be able to customise the look, content and functionality of their ecommerce website using pre-designed templates, without any design or coding knowledge required.

North Payments is a provider of payment services enabling businesses to transact online. By allowing companies to process payments in multiple currencies, North Payments increases revenues whilst reducing risk.