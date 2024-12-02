North American Bancard launches Payments Hub merchant portal

In addition to reporting on transaction and deposit activity, Payments Hub provides a free virtual terminal to every merchant, enabling them to enter the world of omnichannel commerce by accepting online, phone and other card-not-present payments. Through the portal, merchants can also:

manage and resolve disputes to avoid or reduce chargebacks;

send invoices and set up recurring billing/invoicing;

manage customer profiles;

update account information and create custom alerts;

order supplies and manage equipment warranties.

Built on NAB’s PayAnywhere technology platform, Payments Hub includes most of the features available in PayAnywhere Inside, the merchant portal for NAB’s proprietary mobile POS software. NAB is continuing to build out the PayAnywhere platform into an all-in-one resource with additional features including invoice, employee, and customer management.