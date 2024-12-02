North American Bancard buys EPX for payments space expansion

This acquisition deepens North American Bancard’s position in the payments space and boosts its ability to deploy and support payment solutions to merchants, sales partners, and financial institutions. This move comes after the recent launch of PayAnywhere Storefront, a cloud-based tablet point-of-sale solution.

EPX is a global, full-service credit card, debit card, stored value, and electronic check (ACH) payment transaction processor that operates its own card authorization, clearing, and settlement platforms.

North American Bancard is a payment solutions provider that provides technology to non-profit organizations and businesses of all sizes with technical and customer service support. Since 1992, North American Bancard provides its clients with terminals to their proprietary mobile point-of-sale solution, PayAnywhere.