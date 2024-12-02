Payment links are specialised pay links designed to direct customers to a personalised payment page, facilitating purchases or donations to causes. This addition to NAB's Payments Hub, available within the Premium Plus plan, expands the company's support beyond small and mid-sized businesses to include organisations and nonprofits.

There are several use cases for linking to a customised payment page. These include associations or organisations collecting monthly dues or membership fees, nonprofits hosting fundraisers or soliciting donations for important causes, or contractors, entrepreneurs, and small business owners offering a general payment option for their customers.

In the official press release, representatives from NAB expressed enthusiasm about the launch of Payment Links in the Payments Hub portal, highlighting its significance in supporting merchant services and helping small businesses succeed.

According to the official press release, the flexibility of easy payment link options accommodates various organizations' needs, allowing them to collect payments via website buttons, social media, email or text links, or QR codes on physical materials such as flyers. This versatility aims to help businesses create, share, and receive payments conveniently across different platforms.

More information about North American Bancard

North American Bancard offers a diverse product platform that facilitates globally preferred payment types. With a focus on innovation, NAB provides seamless payment experiences across mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. In essence, the company aims to deliver functional, feature-rich solutions designed for the evolving merchant economy.

In April 2023, North American Bancard partnered with Virtualitics Inc., which is an artificial intelligence and data exploration company. The partnership allowed NAB to explore and understand payments intelligence to identify complex patterns within the data with better efficiency, providing business owners data-driven insights to make better decisions.

At the time, representatives from North American Bancard talked about the importance of protecting merchants while providing them with as many tools as possible to run successful businesses. They also brought up their partnership with Virtualitics and highlighted that it allowed them to share the latest data insights keep merchants in the loop about hidden patterns.

In turn, officials from Virtualitics reiterated their mission to help organisations solve complex, business-critical problems using Intelligent Exploration. As for their partnership withNorth American Bancard, they emphasised its potential to protect merchants from payment processing fraud.